To Arlington County leaders, it’s a necessary stop-gap step to provide a home for transit buses until something more permanent can be created.
But to residents living close to the site in question, it’s a breach of trust – and a cautionary tale to those who live elsewhere in the county.
The May 14 County Board vote to allow Arlington Transit (ART) buses to be stored on a large lot across the 1400 block of North Quincy Street from the Washington-Liberty High School campus should “serve as a warning to other Arlington neighborhoods to what happens when [the county government] buys property in your neighborhood and becomes your neighbor,” said Dawn Cooper, one of a number of residents of the Ballston-Virginia Square community incensed by both the board’s vote and, they believe, the lack of public participation that preceded it.
“Did county staff . . . ask for our input? No,” said MaryClare Whitehead, another of those who testified.
“Community involvement used to be important in Arlington,” she said, but this action appeared to be prepared by staff in order to be rubber-stamped by County Board members, she added.
“None of this leads me to trust anything the county government or its staff says,” Whitehead said.
The county government purchased the site in 2017 and starting in 2018 allowed the school system to park its vehicles there.
What caused all the current controversy? Essentially it boils down to a lease agreement between the county government and school system, which has been amended to allow the parking of ART buses on the site starting later this year.
The proposal drew an outraged response from the Ballston-Virginia Square Civic Association, claiming that the county’s proposal was not permitted under a 1985 site plan and a deed of covenant on the parcel. County officials disagreed, and said ART buses needed to be based somewhere.
“This site has always been industrially zoned and it’s always been abutting industrial uses,” County Board member Christian Dorsey said. “Throughout history, there’s been an attempt to marry these harmoniously.”
Residents living near the site should try to see the greater good of the proposal, which in any event is likely to be only temporary, Dorsey said. “We are working toward solving the big issue – a permanent facility for our ART fleet,” he said.
The initial proposal was slated for consideration by County Board members in February, only to be deferred to March, then April and finally May.
As the matter has played out, residents have risen to challenge the issue on a host of environmental and public-health concerns.
“Do Arlington residents realize that when the county government owns or purchases a property, they have exempted themselves from the noise ordinance?” said Gian Dang, another resident who turned up to oppose the proposal.
After the final vote, critics probably came away convinced that Whitehead’s prediction of a County Board rubber stamp of a staff decision was what had occurred. (Dorsey acknowledged that “there is significant distrust in the community.”)
To attempt to mollify community members, the County Board agreed to an annual review with neighbors.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]