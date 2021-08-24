[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Washington region has the fourth largest total number of “super-commuters” in the nation, and the sixth highest by percentage, according to new data, and analysts suggest revised work habits owing to the pandemic may not alter that too much.
A total of 226,000 D.C.-region residents, or about 4.7 percent of the total workforce, qualify for “supercommuter” status – those whose typical commute lasts more than 90 minutes each way.
That figure has grown 31 percent in a decade, while the overall workforce has grown just 16 percent.
Figures were released Aug. 17 by Apartment List.
Nationally, only New York City (763,000), Los Angeles (407,000) and San Francisco-San Jose (269,000) have more supercommuters than does the D.C. region. As percentages of the total workforce, those three areas see 7.2 percent, 4.9 percent and 6 percent of commuters, respectively, qualifying for the designation.
The biggest challenge facing those with huge commutes? Housing.
“Few would likely choose to super commute if they could afford to live in a more convenient location,” noted analysts Chris Salvati and Rob Warnock, authors of the report. (It is available at https://bit.ly/2Uva4Yg.)
When looking at the percentage of the workforce engaged in supercommuting, the D.C. region ranked sixth. Topping the list was Stockton, Calif., where 11.7 percent of the workforce commutes for lengthy periods – a rate that grew 133 percent in the past decade.
Among other areas of the country where there is a large percentage of supercommuters: Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Allentown, Pa.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Modesto, Calif.; and Nashua-Manchester, N.H. In many cases, residents of those areas are traveling to jobs in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston or major California cities.
Perhaps counterintuitively, not all supercommuters live in the far-off suburbs and have to muscle into the inner city via long drives as single drivers or in carpools. Although some do: In the D.C. area, the largest percentage of supercommuters compared to the overall workforce came in far-off Rappahannock County.
Nationally, however, about 14 percent of all workers who commute by public transit are supercommuters, and are five times more likely to be in that group that drivers. The figures are slightly different but the trend is the same in the Washington region.
While the federal government plans on spending billions to address both transportation and housing infrastructure in coming years, the analysts contend that, in some areas, the biggest stumbling block is local governments.
“The housing shortages which have been accruing for decades in regions such as San Francisco and New York City are inextricably linked with restrictive zoning policies over which the federal government has little control,” the analysts said. “In order to ensure the health and sustainability of these regions going forward, policymakers at all levels must work to enable significant new housing supply built in a way that prioritizes access to transit.”
As for the impact of COVID and an increase in work-from-home, it may not have a major effect over the long term. It is more likely to have “nuanced” implications, the analysts noted.
“Current evidence suggests that remote work alone is unlikely to meaningfully alleviate the problem of supercommuting, and there are plausible scenarios in which remote work could actually exacerbate the problem,” they said.
It also could create a new group of “part-time supercommuters,” who work from home some days and road-warrior their way into the office on others.
“The majority of jobs still require being on-site due to the nature of the work – we estimate that just one-in-three supercommuters works in an occupation that is fully compatible with remote work, and not all of them will be offered remote flexibility by their employers after the threat of COVID has subsided,” Salvati and Warnock wrote.
“At the same time, it’s clear that remote work will be far more common after the pandemic than it was prior,” the said. “Increasing remote flexibility also stands to reshuffle where workers choose to live.”