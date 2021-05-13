[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization will be hosting its annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival with both in-person and online options the weekend of June 18-20.
Live concerts will be presented on Saturday, June 19 throughout the day at the Fillmore Shopping Center parking lot, 2705 Columbia Pike, while other concerts will be streamed each evening.
Tickets will go on sale June 3; admission is by donation to support the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization.
For information, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.