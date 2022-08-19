It’ll be a smaller bump up in student population than a year before, but the 41 schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington are building on a significant uptick from a year before.
Total enrollment is expected to be nearly 17,000 students when classes return Aug. 24. That’s up about 2 percent from a year ago and higher by nearly 10 percent from two years before, when some parents began bailing out of local public schools in search of other options.
“This is a particularly exciting time in Catholic education, as we welcome more students, build off of the many innovations and lessons of recent years, and continue to help our students learn in new and creative ways,” said Joseph Vorbach, the diocese’s superintendent of schools, who said faculty and staff are gearing up to provide “joyful, engaging and student-centered environments for our learners to grow.”
To accommodate the growth, diocesan schools have expanded their staff, hiring additional teachers and administrators.
Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge said the goal of the school system was to supplement the efforts of parents, who are “the first teachers of their children, in all aspects.”
“They make very important decisions to whom the entrust their children throughout a school day to be their partner, and I am grateful that they have placed their trust in our schools,” Burbidge said.
New for 2022-23, St. Ambrose School in Annandale will become the first school in the diocese to offer dual-language (English-Spanish) instruction, beginning in the lower grades and in ensuing years moving through all grade levels.
In addition, Saint Isidore of Seville Virtual Academy at Queen of Apostles School in Alexandria, which was created during the early days of the pandemic to provide an online option, will continue to provide a fully remote environment, and has spaces available.
Most other schools in the diocese currently have waiting lists, but interested families are encouraged to inquire at the local schools as enrollment is dynamic.
For more information, see the Website at https://www.arlingtondiocese.org/catholic-schools/why-choose-catholic-schools-/.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]