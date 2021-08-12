Virginians who have purchased a vehicle from another individual or a business that is not a motor vehicle dealer/dealership and need to apply for a Department of Motor Vehicles title may soon opt to drop off applications at any DMV customer-service center (CSC) for processing.
Virginia titles for vehicles purchased from most dealerships are processed by the dealer. Titles for vehicles purchased from individuals or businesses that are not dealerships (known as a “casual sales”) are processed by DMV in three ways: by mail; by appointment at DMV locations; and, beginning Aug. 16, via drop-off service at DMV’s 75 full-service customer-service centers.
Customers can bring completed applications and supporting documents to an office without an appointment. Staff will review to ensure the application package is complete for processing and provide the customer an acknowledgment of receipt.
DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick up the credential at the same location, or have it mailed to them.
(Customers who want same-day service should schedule an appointment, DMV officials said.)
“We are creating more efficient service options for Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “The ability to drop off titling applications and payment will provide a convenient way for more Virginians to access critical DMV services.”
For information on the process, see the website at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#titling.asp.