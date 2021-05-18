[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s not exactly a return to normal, but the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles plans on June 1 to expand in-person access that had been limited at the onset of the pandemic.
DMV will open more windows in its customer-service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the commonwealth on top of the 530,000 slots already handed out for the coming three months.
The days of walk-in service, however, are still not back.
“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high-quality service the appointment system affords,” DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said. He said the appointment system allows DMV “to offer service that is safe for everyone.”
While DMV offices began being reopened last May, services were limited for months and most transactions began occurring online or in other formats.
In a recent week, the agency completed more than 365,000 transactions with the public; of those, only about 73,000 were conducted at a customer-service center, DMV officials said.