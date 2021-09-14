[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles next month will begin resuming walk-in service, which has largely been on hold since the start of the pandemic, and have decided to alternate it with service to those who have scheduled an appointment.
“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service, since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service, but if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”
Starting Oct. 5 at all 75 customer-service centers statewide, appointments for service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours vary by office location.
DMV began operating by appointment only as it reopened offices in May 2020 after a temporary closure due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Operating by appointment has proven to be overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77 percent of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue.
The General Assembly directed that walk-in service resume, and DMV officials researched other state motor vehicle agencies’ practices through the pandemic and found that those offering walk-in and appointment service simultaneously were met with long lines and confused and dissatisfied customers.
Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers. Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times.
For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
Resources for preparation can be found at www.dmvNOW.com, which also provides the opportunity to conduct many transactions online.