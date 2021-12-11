[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Dec. 15 begins adding Wednesdays to walk-in service at its 75 customer-service centers statewide.
After initially closing all branches due to the pandemic, the DMV first resumed operations in an appointment-only model, then this October resumed walk-in service on Tuesdays and Thursdays and, in those offices that have them, with Saturday hours.
“A month of evaluation showed that, in addition to continued strong support for appointments, an added day of walk-in service would further enhance customer-service options,” DMV officials said in announcing the new schedule.
Mondays and Tuesdays will be reserved for those with appointments.
“Our data showed a need to fine-tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days,” DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said. “We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options, and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”
While adding more walk-in hours, DMV officials said many Virginians have gotten accustomed to transacting business online.
“Data show strong customer preference of DMV service options outside of the traditional customer-service center. In fact, just last week, customers completed 32 percent more of their DMV business online compared to almost two years ago, pre-pandemic,” officials said on Dec. 9.