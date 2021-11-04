[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Dominion Stage will present the comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” with performances Nov. 5-20 at Gunston Arts Center Theatre II, 2700 South Lang St.
The play tells the tale of five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hiding out from an ostentatious wedding reception.
“As the afternoon wears on, the five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, reverent and touching celebration of the women’s spirit,” producers said.
Performances will be Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.