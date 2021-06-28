[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After more than a year spent online due to the pandemic, Arlington-based Dominion Stage is angling for a return to in-person performances in late summer.
The tentative schedule represents “our current best guess – the health and safety of our patrons, casts and crews will determine that schedule,” the non-profit performing-arts organization said.
Traditionally, Dominion Stage productions have been held at Gunston Arts Center, a venue operated by the Arlington County government. “We will follow direction from our Arlington County hosts,” the organization noted. Under the tentative current schedule:
• The 2021-22 season would kick off in early August with “The Bluest Eye,” a drama by Lydia Diamond from the Toni Morrison novel.
• The comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” would run in November.
• The musical “Firebringer” would run from late January to early February.
• The season would close with the musical “[Title of Show]” in May.
For updates, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.