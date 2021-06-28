[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]

After more than a year spent online due to the pandemic, Arlington-based Dominion Stage is angling for a return to in-person performances in late summer.

The tentative schedule represents “our current best guess – the health and safety of our patrons, casts and crews will determine that schedule,” the non-profit performing-arts organization said.

Traditionally, Dominion Stage productions have been held at Gunston Arts Center, a venue operated by the Arlington County government. “We will follow direction from our Arlington County hosts,” the organization noted. Under the tentative current schedule:

• The 2021-22 season would kick off in early August with “The Bluest Eye,” a drama by Lydia Diamond from the Toni Morrison novel.

• The comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” would run in November.

• The musical “Firebringer” would run from late January to early February.

• The season would close with the musical “[Title of Show]” in May.

For updates, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.