Dominion Stage, which like most performing-arts organizations has seen its in-person events canceled during the COVID pandemic, expects to inaugurate its 71st season early next month with a performance of “The Bluest Eye.”
The drama by Lydia R. Diamond is adapted from a novel by Toni Morrison, and will directed by Eleanore Tapscott. Performances will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 6-21 at 8 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St.
The 71st season will continue in November with the comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” and in early 2022 will feature the musicals “Firebringer” and “[Title of Show].”
The schedule is subject to amendment based on evolving public-health conditions. “The health and safety of our patrons will determine that schedule, and we will follow direction from our Arlington County hosts,” the organization said.
For information and updates, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.