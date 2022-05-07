Dominion Stage is closing out its 2021-22 season with “[title of show”], a musical comedy that chronicles the struggles of two writers trying to craft an original music on a tight schedule.
The characters embark on a “journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression, learning lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists in the process,” producers said.
Performances run May 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. For tickets and information, see the Website at www.dominionstage.org.
The 2021-22 season was the 72nd for Dominion Stage, which resumed in-person productions in the fall after a layoff of more than a year due to the pandemic.
