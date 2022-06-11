The Aurora Hills Women’s Club recently made a contribution in support of the preservation of the Arlington Historical Museum, operated by the Arlington Historical Society, which currently is in the process of a multi-phase restoration project.
“We are so thankful for the continued support by this community organization,” Historical Society officials said in the organization’s summer newsletter. “In addition to the Hume School [location of the museum], they support other local charities, clearly living up to their mission.”
For information on the renovation project, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
