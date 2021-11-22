[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington-based social-safety-net organization Doorways, which provides shelter and services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault as well as youth and families experiencing homelessness, has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.
It is the largest grant in Doorways’ history, and will allow the organization “launch our next chapter by implementing innovative and cutting-edge practices, from shelter to housing stability,” organization CEO Diana Ortiz said in announcing the grant on Nov. 17.
Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.
“By increasing our capacity and adding more doorways into housing and our comprehensive wraparound services, our youngest clients and their parents will overcome the trauma of family homelessness and gender-based violence,” Ortiz said of the one-time grant.
This year, the Day 1 Families Fund has issued a total of $96.2 million in grants to 32 organizations across the nation. Recipients were selected by a panel experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness. Since 2018, the fund has issued 130 grants totaling more than $398 million to organizations around the country working to combat homelessness and help families gain housing.
For information on the grant program, see the Website at www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund. For information on Doorways, see the Website at www.doorwaysva.org.