Despite lingering concerns about privacy issues and whether the county government was getting the better end of the deal, Arlington County Board members on June 15 voted 4-1 to support a pilot program that will analyze pedestrian traffic in a section of Clarendon.
The upcoming 12-month effort, centered on the 2900 block of Clarendon Boulevard, will use video and encryption technology supplied by the technology firm U.S. Ignite that, county staff and other supporters of the measure say, could help local officials develop new strategies in areas ranging from transportation to public-safety response.
The proposal had been discussed, and approved in principle, in January. But when it came time to formally authorize the memorandum of understanding between the county government and U.S. Ignite, some of the same concerns reared up again.
“You guys are jumping in at the deep end,” said Ron Haddox, a software engineer in the cybersecurity field who was among those saying there were too many unknowns to move forward.
“There’s a lot of problems,” Haddox said, wondering aloud if bringing in additional layers of technology to observe public areas was a step on the road to “a police state.”
Backers of the pilot program acknowledged concerns about privacy, but said safeguards were in place.
The cameras would immediately translate images into computer code, so there would be no way to identify any individuals in the material sent to county officials.
“We’re trying to tread so carefully,” said Holly Hartell of the Department of Technology Services, who was given the task of explaining exactly what the pilot program aimed to achieve.
Those tangible results, it appears, remain somewhat nebulous.
“The hope is we can find value in some of the information,” Hartell told County Board members. (To the layman, a lengthy report from staff to County Board members also did little to cut through the fog and impart a clear vision of where the initiative was headed.)
Board members, who tacitly acknowledged that the proposal’s technical aspects might be a little beyond their own skill sets, tried to zero in on whether there was a Big Brother aspect to the proposal, or what could end up going wrong.
“What’s the worst thing that could happen?” County Board member Libby Garvey threw out to staff.
The county government’s director of public safety, Aaron Miller, took a stab.
Miller said the electronic network was not going to be wired into other critical government infrastructure, so it would be impossible for a hacker to target emergency communications or other government operations through it. “The worst thing that could happen is that in some absolute, I would say extremely unlikely . . . circumstance, someone can access the data, they could disable it,” he said.
Some remained unconvinced. Among them was County Board member Takis Karantonis, who had opposed the initiative in January.
“I voted against the motion back then, and nothing has changed,” he said. “We cannot say with a straight face, in my opinion, that we are protecting the public interest.”
Karantonis, who lodged the lone “no” vote, was less wary of the privacy concerns and more fearful that the county government was being taken for a ride by the system’s developer. That firm, he argued, would be getting more out of the arrangement than Arlington would.
Even Katie Cristol, who ended up voting to support the memorandum of understanding, had qualms. She pointed to dissent raised by the Information Technology Advisory Commission and the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission.
Their concern “gives me a little bit of pause,” Cristol said. “These are folks with some real expertise.”
John Burke, a member of the Information Technology Advisory Commission (but speaking for himself, not the panel), said that it would be “extremely risky” for the county government to start making operational decisions – like how to dispatch first-responders to an incident – based on the limited data being gleaned through the Clarendon cameras.
“There are still many open questions,” Burke said. “Increased engagement [with the public] is critical.”
But a majority on the County Board, whose default position seems to be to go along with staff proposals whenever possible, felt comfortable enough to move forward.
“We’ve tried to address the concerns,” County Board Chairman Matt De Ferranti said. “I’m convinced.”
Assuming there are no major meltdowns between now and then, staff expect to return to board members in June 2022 to detail the effort’s results.