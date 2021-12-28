Drive-through Living Nativity tells tale of first Christmas

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
More than 600 car-loads totaling perhaps 2,000 local residents drove through the Living Nativity presented Dec. 10-11 by the McLean stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The event took place at the chapel located at Great Falls Street and Kirby Road.
“The community was exceptionally generous in donating food and other items to help the needy this year,” said Christy Lucia, president of the women’s Relief Society. “Our neighbors filled a semi-truck from back to front for SHARE of McLean and a local food bank operated by McLean Baptist Church.
They also filled an SUV with similar items for the benefit of Komak Foundation, which serves the needs of Afghan refugees in Northern Virginia. We can’t think of a better way to honor Jesus Christ than to share with those in need.”
The Nativity displays included a manger scene and Bethlehem scenery and marketplace, with shepherds, angels and Wise Men scattered throughout various areas of the parking lot, and more than 20,000 Christmas lights.
Displays included live sheep, goats, donkeys, miniature horses, chickens and rabbits. A podcast provided narration of the Christmas story and beautiful music for those attending.
Jim Stansel of Arlington, president of the McLean stake (a group of eight congregations of the church in the Arlington/McLean/Falls Church area), noted that, “as with last year, we hoped this event would bring joy and hope to the community, which is still being affected by the pandemic. The drive-through provided a safe environment to allow people to celebrate the life of Jesus Christ together while also coming together to provide Christian service. We appreciate the hundreds of our neighbors who joined us in this celebration.”