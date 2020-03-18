Virginia Hospital Center has partnered with Arlington County to open a drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection site at 1429 N. Quincy St.

Test results will be available to the patient within five to seven business days.

Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey called it “an important collaborative effort at a critical time.”

Samples will be collected from Arlington residents, Arlington County Government employees and Arlington Public Schools employees, and patients of VHC Medical Staff.

This site is for sample collection from symptomatic patients (fevers, chills, cough, or shortness of breath) who have received a written order for COVID-19 testing from a licensed healthcare provider. This is not meant for asymptomatic patients, even those who have had a close contact with a known COVID patient.

Physicians with symptomatic patients can send orders to the Virginia Hospital Center outpatient lab electronically in EPIC or via fax to 703.558.2448.

Once they have received a physician’s order, patients should call the VHC COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 703-558-5766 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Patients must schedule an appointment before visiting the collection site.

Individuals arriving at the drive-through site will be asked to remain in their cars.

The sample collection center will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals who visit the collection site are encouraged to follow the instructions of their health care provider and self-quarantine while they await their results.

“The opening of this temporary facility allows us to meet the urgent needs of our community while our Emergency Department continues to serve those who require immediate medical attention,” said James B. Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center. “We are grateful to our staff as well as our colleagues at public health, police and fire for their exhaustive efforts to make this sample collection site possible.”

Traffic Advisory