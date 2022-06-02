Arlington residents who received a duplicate real-estate-tax bill or other kind of bill in the mail recently are not alone.
The county treasurer’s office announced June 1 that it had determined 26,000 duplicates were sent to taxpayers through an error by the vendor that does printing.
“We regret the confusion and inconvenience that this error has caused our customers,” the office said in a statement. “We will work with our print vendor to improve their internal control procedures to prevent errors like this from occurring in the future.”
Most of the mailings related to the June 15 first-half real-estate tax deadline. County taxpayers will not bear the cost of the extraneous mailings, estimated at $14,000, the treasurer’s office said.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call (703) 228-3702 or e-mail capp@arlingtonva.us.
