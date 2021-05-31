[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
John Warner, the five-term Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died May 21 at age 94, won the Arlington vote three times – 1984, 1990 and 2002 – but fell short twice.
In 1978, Warner was defeated in Arlington by Democrat Andrew Miller, 23,722 votes to 18,901 – even as Warner won the narrowest of victories (50.2 percent to 48.8 percent) statewide.
In 1996, Democrat Mark Warner also won the Arlington vote (38,698 to 35,178) against John Warner, but fell short in the statewide vote.
Reprinted below is an article from February 2013, when John Warner stole the show at a ceremony leading up to the commission of the U.S. Navy warship the USS Arlington.
With months ticking down to weeks until the commissioning day for the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington, community efforts are building to support the ship and those who will serve on her.
Nearly 300 community leaders attended a celebration Jan. 31 at Army Navy Country Club, saluting fund-raising efforts that will defray costs of commissioning events and create a tribute room inside the ship to honor those who died at the Pentagon on 9/11, as well as the first-responders who helped save the building.
The event came with less than nine weeks remaining until the USS Arlington officially joins the Navy’s fleet.
“The crew has been doing a great job. In a few more weeks, we’ll be sailing away,” said Lt. Cmdr. Darren Nelson, who will serve as the ship’s first captain.
That sailing will be from Mississippi, where the USS Arlington was built, to Norfolk, where it will be commissioned on April 6. The Arlington will carry a commissioning complement of 39 officers and 375 enlisted personnel, slightly larger than its ultimate staffing.
With the ability to transport up to 800 Marines to world hot-spots, the ship has the potential to carry more people than live in Nelson’s hometown of Rushville, Neb., the commander noted playfully. (“A sailor from Nebraska? How ’bout that?” joked retired Marine Maj. Gen. Jon Gallinetti, who chairs the USS Arlington Commissioning Committee.)
The U.S. Navy in 2004 selected the name “Arlington” for the ship to honor the community’s loss and commitment to recovery following the 2001 attack on the Pentagon. It will be the third Navy ship to bear the community’s name.
Arlington “is deeply honored to serve as the ship’s namesake,” said County Board Chairman Walter Tejada. He promised “a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.”
“I can imagine the excitement and pride you must feel,” Tejada said of the crew. “You have made us all feel very proud.”
The night’s highlight proved to be an impromptu speech from former U.S. Sen. John Warner (R-Va.), who served as Secretary of the Navy in the 1970s and who, 68 years ago, joined the Navy as a 17-year-old seaman during World War II.
His Navy service “gave me the training, the discipline, the accountability” for future success, Warner told the assembled crowd at the country club’s recently opened new main building. “I’ve been everlastingly grateful.”
Warner recalled that he traveled from the Capitol to the Pentagon on 9/11 to survey damage, and on Jan. 31 offered “a solemn ‘thank you’” to the first-responders.
“It’s emblazoned on my memory,” he said of that day. “It was a very moving experience. We saw the heroism of the firefighters.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (D-8th) also were among those in attendance. Both U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Joyce Rumsfeld, the ship’s sponsor and the wife of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, were laid up with the flu and unable to attend.
“It is so reassuring to see such a magnificent ship,” Mrs. Rumsfeld said in a letter read at the event. “It is a privilege to be the sponsor.”
At the celebration, a commemorative coin honoring the commissioning was unveiled. The design was created by Arlington Police Capt. Kevin Reardon. The 25,900-ton, 684-foot-long ship was delivered to the Navy last November. “She did very well during sea trials,” said Nelson.
The commander praised the crew for its work leading up to commissioning. “They are the lifeblood of the ship,” Nelson said. “They make me proud every day.”
The Feb. 2 event was coordinated by Denise Chauvette, Mary Wagoner and Susan Anderson of the county treasurer’s office.
For information on the commissioning ceremony and other ship-related events, see the Web site at www.ussarlingtonlpd24.org.