An Eagle Scout initiative by Nathan Eberhart of Boy Scout Troop 647 recently created a wheelchair-accessible circulation path at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School community garden.
Led by Eberhart, 37 volunteers worked 160 hours over three days so mobility-impaired individuals can now assist with the growing of vegetables for both the school and the Arlington Food Assistance Center in the garden.
This initiative will expand the volunteer program at the community garden, and the upgraded surface will be compliant with standards set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additionally, the new path will allow students with mobility impairments to access the garden during class time so they can participate in a wider range of outdoor activities.
Troop 647 is sponsored by Church of the Covenant in Arlington.
