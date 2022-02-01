Arlington is now 3-for-3 when it comes to its state senators holding committee chairmanships.
The Senate Democratic Caucus on Jan. 28 announced that Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) would become chair of the Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections. He moves into a slot vacated by state Sen. Creigh Deeds, who has moved to become co-chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
“It is an honor to serve on this historic committee, which oversees what I believe to be our most sacred and fundamental right – the right to vote,” Ebbin said in a statement. “I look forward to running an open, efficient and thoughtful committee that prioritizes the voices of our citizens and ensures access to the ballot box.”
“Adam will be a top-notch chair, and I have great confidence in his judgment and careful attention to detail,” said Senate Majority Leader Senator Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax).
The Privileges and Elections Committee traces its historic roots back to the first committee of the Virginia House of Burgesses, which was founded in 1619. George Washington, whose Mount Vernon estate Sen. Ebbin represents, served as the chair of the House counterpart committee during the 1760s, Ebbin’s office noted in announcing the appointment.
