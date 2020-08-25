Fourteen years after adopting the original, the Arlington County government is embarking on an update of the Historic Preservation Master Plan.
A consultant has been hired with the hope of completing the first phase of the project by the end of this year and wrapping it up entirely by early 2022.
Preparing a new plan “really helps us shape historic preservation for the next decade,” a county staffer recently told members of the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. “We have some creative ideas to get the public excited.”
The original Historic Preservation Master Plan was completed in 2006. For information on upcoming process, see the Website at https://bit.ly/34kIFe1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.