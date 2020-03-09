It was almost, but not quite, a clean sweep for Joe Biden in Arlington’s 54 precincts.
Biden won a plurality (and in some cases, a majority) of votes among the 14 Democrats on the Super Tuesday ballot in all but Campbell precinct, where he was edged (310 votes to 282) by Bernie Sanders.
The Biden tsunami was most evident in some North Arlington precincts like Madison, Yorktown and Rock Spring, where he garnered more than 60 percent of the vote against the field. On the other side of the coin, Biden won less than 40 percent of the vote in Buckingham and under 45 percent in Crystal Plaza, Arlington View and Fillmore, but those results were still enough to lead the pack.
Countywide, Biden won 55 percent of the vote, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders bunched together at around 20 percent each and the rest of the field trailing.
