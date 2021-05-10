Emergency-medical physician to be honored with leadership award

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Dr. Michael Silverman, chairman of the emergency-medicine department at Virginia Hospital Center, will be presented with the 2021 Dominion Energy Torch Award for Ethical Leadership as part of the Leadership Center for Excellence’s annual Leadership Summit on May 21.
Dr. Silverman was praised for his calming presence in the community during the pandemic, his efforts to “cut through the noise” in the media and provide straight talk to the community.
“He has carried a torch of leadership, candor and self-sacrifice to keep our community safe and healthy” said Lisa Fikes, acting president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence. “We will forever be grateful to him and his team for their heroic efforts this past year.”
Dr. Silverman completed his residency in emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University, where he served as chief resident. He is the author of the “Director’s Corner” in Emergency Physicians Monthly, and also authored the book “Director’s Corner: Lessons in Emergency Medicine Leadership and Management.”
The award will be presented by Scott Price, regional policy director for Dominion Energy.
“During the darkest days of the pandemic, Dr. Mike Silverman was like a beacon in the night, providing critical information and guidance to keep his community safe. At Dominion Energy, our top core values are safety and ethics, which Dr. Silverman demonstrates every day,” Price said.
The Leadership Summit will feature a half-day of leadership development and training, profiling leadership over the course of the pandemic and detailing leadership lessons for the future. The keynote speaker will be Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” and a best-selling author.
Tickets for the event are $50. For information, see the Website at www.leadercenter.org.
