Registration is open for the 15-week session of Encore Chorale of Arlington, a music program for those age 55 and older under the aegis of Encore Creativity for Older Adults.
Participants will rehearse on Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 6 at Lubber Run Community Center, in preparation for a public concert during the holidays.
Ingrid Lestrud, an active educator and conductor who formerly served as the principal associate conductor for the Grammy award-winning National Children’s Chorus, will lead the group.
The cost is $195. For information, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.
For those who prefer to sing “virtually,” Encore is continuing its Encore University, a comprehensive online program of singing plus enrichment courses in music history, music theory, dance, art and movement.
Tuition for the fall semester of Encore University is $185; singers can combine both the in-person program with online classes for a full musical experience.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]