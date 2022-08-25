Encore Learning will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a program on Monday, Sept. 12 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Van Metre Hall on George Mason University’s Arlington campus.
As part of the program, a 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize the non-profit organization’s two decades of accomplishments, look to the future and honor volunteers who have made it happen. A social hour will follow.
The organization “invites everyone to celebrate this impressive milestone . . . as together, we power up our brains, make new friends and expand our world.”
Registration for the event is required by Aug. 26 by e-mailing info@encorelearning.net.
Encore Learning currently has more than 900 members, who are provided with courses, travel and other programs.
For general information about the organization, see the Website at www.encorelearning.net.
