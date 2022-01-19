Encore Learning, an education/cultural program designed for local seniors, will hold its spring course preview on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. in a Zoom format.
“This is where you can learn more about courses you are interested in, and meet your instructors,” the organization said.
The preview is in preparation for the start of registration, which will take place on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. A mix of in-person and online courses will be offered beginning Feb. 28.
“Enrolling in an Encore Learning course is a great way to stay involved in your community, meet new people and continue to learn,” organizers said. “Invite a friend or two and expand your mind – there is something for everyone.”
Information, including a course catalog, is available at https://encorelearning.net.
