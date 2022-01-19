Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.