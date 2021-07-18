[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Encore Learning will present a discussion of the work of NASA, led by Dr. Joyce Winterton, on Monday, July 26 at 3 p.m. online.
During her 15 years with the agency, Winterton has created educational opportunities for students, educators, faculty and community leaders locally, nationally and internationally, to share the space agency’s story.
The event, cosponsored by the Arlington library system, will be presented on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84268052749. For information, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net/special-events.