Encore Learning will present a lecture on “Bob Mueller, Russian Interference and the Rule of Law” on Monday, Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Central Library.
Rosenberg is an MSNBC legal analyst and adjunct professor at Georgetown University.
The community is invited; the program is sponsored in conjunction with the county library system. The community is invited.
