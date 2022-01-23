While Encore Learning’s coursework repertoire extends to issues on the national and even international levels, it also provides offerings that touch on topics closer to home.
A number of Arlington-centric courses are being offered during the spring semester, which begins Feb. 28. Programs are designed for senior adults who want to expand their horizons while engaging in critical thinking with like-minded residents.
Registration for the spring semester begins Jan. 31, with a semester preview to be held online on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
In-person courses of local interest include:
• “Arlington History” (Thursdays, March 31 to May 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.). Karl VanNewkirk will guide participants to discover a fascinating mix of Arlington’s neighborhoods and historic buildings, and learn about their transition from the 18th century to the modern era.
• “Music City D.C.” (Wednesday, April 6 to May 4, noon to 1:30 p.m.). Taught by popular instructor Ken Avis, this in-person course explores the lively genres and compelling personalities of the region’s vibrant music scene, from D.C.’s musical women to music of the new millennium.
• “Spring in Arlington Parks” (Tuesdays, April 5 to May 3, 2 to 3:30 p.m.). Participants will visit five different outdoor Arlington parks guided by a variety of instructors to explore such topics as “Nature in an Urban Environment,” “Introduction to Birding in Arlington,” “Issues Facing the Arlington Watershed,” “Spring Finds in Arlington Parks” and “Streams and Invasive Species: What to Do in the Spring.”
• “Walk Four Mile Run” (Tuesdays, April 5 to May 3, 10 to 11:30 p.m.). Instructor Marty Suydam presents a new course that will see participants walking to different locations all around the Four Mile Run watershed and Arlington parks.
“Virtual” courses include:
• “Affordable Housing: Why Is It Important and What Can Be Done?” (Wednesdays, March 9 to April 6, 10 to 11:30 a.m.). Nina Janopaul will lead an exploration of why affordable housing is needed, how historic housing policies impact affordability, and the local response to this vital dilemma.
• “Rethinking Energy: AIRE at 15” (Fridays, March 11 to April 1, noon to 1:30 p.m.).
Demetra McBride leads an exploration of Arlington County’s AIRE initiative and how it resulted from strategic and tactical thinking to better support sustainability and climate action.
• “Police Practices in Arlington” (Thursdays, March 3 to April 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m.).
Participants will gain a greater local understanding of police practices from the perspective of both the police and the community.
For information on the courses, or others offered by the organization, see the Website at https://encorelearning.net.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]