Encore returns with fun take on Tolkien classic

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Among the first lines spoken in Encore Stage & Studio’s new production of “The Hobbit” is this: “It feels like nothing exciting here has happened for ages.”
It was an appropriate metaphor for the theater in which the performance was taking place. Most local performing-arts organizations (Encore included) abandoned indoor performances at the onset of the pandemic 20 months ago, leaving the previously vibrant bastions of culture and entertainment devoid of life.
But at the Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, that drought ended Sept. 14 when Encore inaugurated a two-week run of the J.R.R. Tolkien classic in which hobbits, elves and goblins come together in an alliance to defeat a ravenous dragon and get back what rightfully is theirs.
“While there may be many miles and bumps still left in our journey, reopening our production season is a long-awaited step forward,” said Sara Strehle Duke, Encore’s executive director. She noted that while the organization had been able to present shows online and outdoors during the pandemic period, there was nothing like returning home.
For those who missed Tolkien’s writings in their formative years (guilty as charged), the story line gets a little complicated but sorts itself out under the co-direction of Susan Keady and Gabe Brown. And Encore’s high-caliber pre-pandemic technical staff has remained in place to work their wizardry: Debra Leonard (costumes and make-up), Kristen Jepperson (set design), Gary Hauptman (lighting) and Matthew Heap (composer).
An absence of so many months meant that some new names and faces (well, more on “faces” later) are part of the Encore family. Among the newcomers and veterans who stood out in this show were Sarah McBurney as Bilbo Baggins, whose quiet hobbit life was upended and turned into an adventure; Xander Tilock as Gandalf, the slightly wacky wizard who sets everything in motion; Reagan Holland (Gollum), Janney Cooper (Thorin), Samantha Grooms (Dwalin) and Will Hemmens (king of the elves), who are met along the way; and Harper Herndon as Smaug, the dragon who can only be slain with a carefully-aimed thrust of a very special sword.
The show moved briskly but seemed just a tad long for the attention span of its target audience (young kids and, farther down the pecking order, newspaper reviewers). But there seemed to be few cast-or-crew cobwebs that needed to be brushed away owing to the pandemic layoff. Everything seemed to be working on all cylinders, to mix metaphors.
(Alas, owing to what one can only conclude is a knee-jerk policy position of Arlington Public Schools, which owns the theater, performers on its stages are required to be fully masked despite all being vaccinated against COVID. One wonders when a dollop of common sense will return . . . if ever.)
At the start of the show, Bilbo Baggins declares there is no need to upend the routine of his boring yet comfortable life. “No adventures here, thank you . . . we don’t want any adventures here.” Fortunately for the appreciative audience, adventures did follow, making “The Hobbit” a worthy choice for resurrecting youth theater in the local area.
“The Hobbit” continues through Oct. 3 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, 125 South Old Glebe Road in Arlington. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All patrons must be masked while indoors at the venue, but there is no COVID-vaccination requirement.
For information, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.