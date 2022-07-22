Encore Stage & Studio has announced plans for its 2022-23 season, featuring stories familiar and new.
“The theme of ‘transformation’ is showcased throughout the year – Scrooge’s change of heart, the Beast becoming a prince once again, and the power of Charlotte and Wilbur’s unlikely friendship,” officials at the youth theater said, noting that the year also would feature a world premiere and a new student-devised piece.
“It is truly something special for children to see their peers perform onstage,” said Encore’s executive director, Sara Duke, “and we’re delighted to bring a full season of special moments to our audiences.”
Performances will take place at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre and Gunston Arts Center, with the season-kickoff a new adaptation of “Treasure Island” running in October.
Subsequent productions include “A Fairytale Christmas Carol” (December), “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” (January), “Charlotte’s Web” (June) and “Freaky Friday” (July).
An original, and as-yet-untitled, work by playwright Lynne Childress will be presented in February-March, and a “Flip the Script” production, focused on the history of Arlington’s Green Valley community and largely created by students, will run in April-May.
For information on the troupe, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
