Encore Stage & Studio will present a unique production – “A Winter Star” – in a drive-through format from Dec. 20-30 at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church.
Showtimes will occur Dec. 20-21-22-23 and Dec. 27-28-29-30 every 15 minutes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with vehicles of patrons having their own narrator as they remain in their vehicles and travel from station to station being entertained by students ages 9 to 18.
The production is directed by Xander Tilock, a student at Justice High School, and is a coproduction in cooperation with Temple Rodef Shalom Music and Performing Arts Committee.
“We are overjoyed to bring holiday cheer with this production, while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our cast and audience members,” said Sara Duke, the theater organization’s executive director. “Our community needs music and the arts more than ever.”
All entry tickets must be purchased in advance on a pay-what-you-can basis (starting at $5). Proceeds will support Encore’s “Theatre for All!” scholarship and outreach initiatives, along with the Arlington Food Assistance Center.
For information, see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
