After nearly 18 months without indoor performances, Encore Stage and Studio is planning to return to Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre with a youth production of “The Hobbit” in late September.
Auditions are slated for Aug. 17-18 at Cherrydale United Methodist Church. Vaccinated students ages 12 and older are eligible to audition. Performance dates are Sept. 24-Oct. 3.
For information, see the Website at www.encorestageva.org.
The youth-theater organization did present several drive-through theater productions during the pandemic.