Events to memorialize the centennial of the change of name from “Alexandria County” to “Arlington County” are on the horizon:
• The Arlington Historical Society and Marymount University will team up for a program on “Life in Arlington in the 1920s” on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Reinsch Library on Marymount’s main campus.
Author Peter Penczer will lead a photographic journey through the community in the 1920s, as the local area was evolving from its more rural past to a suburban and urban future.
The event is free. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
• On Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m., the Arlington government will host a celebration of the name-change centennial, along with marking Women’s History Month, with a program at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center.
The event will feature a proclamation, panel discussion and birthday cake.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us.
• On Thursday, May 14, the Arlington Historical Society’s annual banquet will focus on “Looking Forward by Looking Back: 100 Years as Arlington County” at Washington Golf & Country Club.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us.
The Virginia General Assembly in 1920 authorized the name change from what had until then been Alexandria County, in part to eliminate confusion with the neighboring city of Alexandria and in part to honor Robert E. Lee, who called the Arlington plantation home until departing in 1861 to lead Confederate troops during the Civil War.
Despite the name change, Arlington’s then-existing governance structure – three county supervisors elected by district – did not evolve to its current five-member, at-large County Board until 1932.
