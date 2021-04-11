[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran (D-8th) has endorsed the re-election bid of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
Herring’s “resolute and balanced leadership has completely transformed the office of attorney general, showing Virginians he’ll always be in their corner,” Moran said in a statement released by the Herring campaign.
“We need someone [in the post] who knows how to navigate our justice system and keep Virginians safe,” said Moran, who served in Congress from 1991 to 2014.
Herring, who is seeking a third term, is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Jay Jones. The winner goes on to the Nov. 2 general election. Earlier this campaign season, Moran endorsed Terry McAuliffe in his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor.
