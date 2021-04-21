Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.