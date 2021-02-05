[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County government’s financial books received a clean bill of health following an external audit.
“We did not identify any internal weaknesses,” said Krista Edoff, an accountant with the Richmond-based firm Cherry Bekaert, who presented results to the Arlington government’s Audit Committee on Jan. 28.
Edoff praised “good accounting and bookkeeping” by county staff following conclusion of the audit, a process that commonly runs from April to November.
The result appeared to be “another pretty squeaky-clean audit,” said John Vihstadt, a citizen member of the Audit Committee and a former County Board member.
In her remarks, Edoff said staff had been cooperative throughout her firm’s analysis of county government’s financial statements.
Although supposed to meet four times per year, the Audit Committee had not met for the 12 months preceding the Jan. 28 meeting. County Board members Christian Dorsey and Takis Karantonis, who co-chair the body, promised that it would resume its quarterly schedule going forward.
