Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region.
The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the Arts, Arlington Cultural Affairs and ArtsFairfax.
“As local arts agencies, we work to meet artists and organizations where they are professionally. Northern Virginia artists travel, create and perform throughout the region, and this organization expands on that community-building to help artists make new connections and learn new skills,” a representative said in a statement.
A host of programming for arts organizations is slated to begin in the fall.
