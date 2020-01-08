News that was making news in years gone by:
January 14, 1944:
* Arlington’s delegation to the General Assembly will attempt to create a separate Circuit Court for the county this session.
* Leo Lloyd will serve as County Board chairman this year.
* The circulation in Arlington’s libraries is up about 40 percent in two years.
* U.S. Rep. Howard Smith will be the keynote speaker at an Arlington Chamber of Commerce dinner.
* Despite predictions this week of a massive snowfall – the first in two years – nary a flake fell on Northern Virginia.
January 17, 1963:
* The local cost of a regional mass-transit system is expected to total $19.6 million for Northern Virginia governments.
* School Board members seem hopelessly split over a proposal for “merit pay” for teachers.
* O’Connell’s boys fell to Episcopal, 56-46, in basketball.
January 15, 1970:
* In his last State of the Commonwealth speech, Gov. Godwin painted a “gloomy” picture of the state’s economy over the coming year.
* Battle lines are drawn in the state Senate, where Democrats are split into conservative and liberal/moderate wings.
* A legislative study group has proposed adding 2 cents per gallon to the state gasoline tax, raising it to 9 cents per gallon.
January 15, 1976:
* U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher termed it “deplorable” that Gov. Godwin didn’t include additional funding for the Metro system in his budget proposal.
* Rosenthal Mazda is offering the high-mpg Mazda Mizer for $2,895.
January 14, 1982:
* A total of 74 people are feared dead in the crash of an Air Florida jet into the Potomac River.
* Three people were killed in a Metro subway accident.
* The Arlington fire department will no longer hire firefighter recruits who are smokers.
* The House of Delegates has approved another legislative redistricting proposal, calling for 95 single-member districts and a five-member district in Norfolk.
January 14, 1992:
* A Northern Virginia hearing on state budget priorities drew a crowd of about 400, with many saying they wanted no further cuts in the state budget.
* Yorktown’s wrestlers opened their season with a win.
