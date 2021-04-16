Fairfax Park Authority to inaugurate new grain-grinding wheel

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, May 2, so spectators can witness the new waterwheel at Colvin Run Mill in Great Falls take its first turns and grind its first grains.
Colvin Run is the sole surviving example of a 19th-century mill in the local region. The $382,000 renovation project included removal of the mill’s old wood wheel and the wood flume that carried water to the wheel.
Both had deteriorated after years of use, and a new wood wheel and flume were fabricated and installed.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m.; reservations are required due to public-health restrictions.
After the brief ceremony, attendees will be allowed to tour the historic site and witness the mill’s first grind of the season.
Reservations can be made athttps://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XS9NDK9. For more information, call (703) 759-2771 or see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/colvin-run-mill/.
