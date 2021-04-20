[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Supervisor Dan Storck (D-Mount Vernon) has endorsed Elizabeth Benett-Parker in her quest to unseat Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) in the 45th District.
“I have worked with Elizabeth on regional transportation through our service on the Virginia Railway Express board, which she chairs. I know that, in Richmond, Elizabeth will continue to work with all stakeholders in order to advance our region’s interests and will continue to be a strong voice for our residents,” Storck said in a statement released by the Bennett-Parker campaign.
Storck’s magisterial district includes portions of the 45th District, which Levine and Bennett-Parker (currently Alexandria’s vice mayor) are contesting in the June 8 Democratic primary.
