After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Fairlington 5K & Fun Run is expected to be back for 2022 on April 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Sponsored by the Fairlington Citizens Association, the event was launched in 2014 by Abingdon Elementary School physical-education teacher and Fairlington resident Joe Reed. It was designed to promote physical education in the community as well as raise funds and awareness for the degenerative brain and spinal-cord disease known as LBSL. One of Abingdon’s students, Ellie McGinn, was afflicted with the disease. (She is now a student at Gunston Middle School.)
Over the years, the event has raised more than $100,000.
Registration is $30, including a T-shirt, for the 5K. There is also a 1K Walk & Fun Run for families with small children or those seeking a less challenging course. Dogs and strollers are welcome.
The event also will feature a silent auction with goods donated by local businesses.
For information on the event, see the Website at www.fairlington5k.com.
