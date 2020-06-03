The Fairlington Citizens Association has created a new non-profit organization – Fairlington Cares – that will provide assistance to local residents.
“Fairlington Cares will be a separate entity [from the civic association] with its own board and finances, but the two groups are expected to be mutually supportive of each other’s activities,” Fairlington Citizens Association president Guy Land said.
Contributions to the new organization will be tax-deductible, with areas of support ranging from transportation and rental assistance to educational resources.
