The Fairlingon Citizens Association and Fairlington Historical Society are accepting orders for their 2019 brass holiday ornament.
Online orders can be placed at www.fca-fairlington.org, then the ornaments can be picked up at the Fairlington Villages management office, 3001 South Abingdon St., during regular business hours.
Ornaments also will be available for purchase at the next Fairlington Citizens Association meeting, to be held on Oct. 9.
The cost is $10 each.
