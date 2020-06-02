The Fairlington Citizens Association and Fairlington Villages Condominium Association have announced the cancellation of the community’s annual Independence Day celebration.
“Everyone regrets doing this, but we feel there is no other option,” Fairlington Villages president Terry Placek told the All Fairlington Bulletin.
The sponsoring organizations are looking at other possibilities to celebrate the holiday, and will have a large supply of American flags to disseminate to the public.
Updates will be posted at www.fca-fairlington.org.
