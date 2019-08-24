Clarendon United Methodist Church’s Faith, Food and Fellowship program starts up for fall with “All Aboard: Riding the Rails” on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the church, 606 North Irving St.
John Carten, a longtime Amtrak employee, will discuss the ins and outs of rail travel across the U.S.
The program begins with a brief worship service at noon, followed by lunch ($5) at 12:30 p.m. and the program at 1 p.m. The community is invited.
(The new season also brings a new chef for the luncheons, as Sean “The Memphis Chef” Gilliam will lead meal preparation.)
For information, e-mail Jane Dixon at jdixon580@aol.com or see the Website at www.clarendonumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.