Family odyssey: John Marshall banker found her way from Vietnam to U.S.

It was April 30, 1975 – as North Vietnamese troops converged on Saigon in the last hours of the Vietnam War – that Sonia Johnston (then known by her Vietnamese name To Nga) boarded an American helicopter atop the U.S. embassy and, with no family at her side, was whisked away to a refugee camp in preparation for a new life.
While a difficult choice to make, it may well have been a life-or-death one. The 23-year-old Johnston had served as an interpreter for American forces during the war, and certainly would have been marked for “re-education” or retribution by the victorious North Vietnamese government.
Thus began an odyssey, not just for Johnston but for her immediate and extended family as well, that would last the better part of the decade of the 1970s and ultimately bring her to life in Northern Virginia.
“I had nothing, and here I am. You can’t do it by yourself,” Johnston said during a July 7 presentation before the Arlington Optimist Club. She was joined by a niece, Monique To, in describing the family’s odyssey and the roots it put down in a nation half the world away from their homeland.
The family came from the small city of Can Tho, said To, who was born in the latter days of the war and today is a married cybersecurity engineer with three children.
(Like many immigrant families, success, though not always easily achieved, has been almost a given. The extended family is populated by a host of professionals; Johnston is Arlington regional president of John Marshall Bank.)
After being evacuated from Saigon, Johnston spent three months at a refugee camp on Wake Island, and then was flown to California to start a new life. Eventually, she arrived in Northern Virginia, working three jobs to make ends meet.
In 1979 Johnston began strenuous efforts to bring her family members to the U.S. Many of them had escaped the clutches of the government of the forcibly unified Vietnam; their travels took them across Asia, from Indonesia to Malaysia, in search of something more than a refugee camp.
Trying to coordinate efforts to relocate 17 members of a single family almost proved an insurmountable logistical challenge, but with the help of the American Red Cross and a coalition of Baptist churches in Northern Virginia (led by McLean Baptist Church), family members received the sponsorship they needed to come to the U.S. Not long after their arrival in early 1980, the wives of two of her brothers gave birth, creating the first U.S. citizens among the expanding To brood.
It was not until 1981 that the final family members were able to relocate, finalizing an unexpected family reunion. Today, the family has grown to more than 50 members spanning the country.
(The entire tale is told in a documentary by family member Mary To. “The To Family’s Journey to America” can be found at https://bit.ly/3yyOy2Y.)
To Nga became Sonia Johnston upon her marriage in 1992 to Warren Johnston; the two had known each other Vietnam and reconnected in the U.S. They remained married until his death two years ago.
Sonia Johnston worked her way up the rungs of the banking ladder in Northern Virginia, with stints at Virginia Commerce Bank, James Monroe Bank and now John Marshall Bank.
“She is a wonderful, professional banker,” said local business executive and entrepreneur Lola Reinsch, a member of the Optimist Club.
Reinsch knew of Johnston’s professional background, but was not that familiar with her personal story.
“I was so impressed,” she said after the presentation.
Frank O’Leary, an Optimist member and former Arlington County treasurer, has known Johnston for three decades.
“She is one of my very favorite people in the entire world,” O’Leary said, praising her “energy, intelligence and fierce determination” to make a success of her life.
When she fled Vietnam, one small suitcase in hand, Johnston thought it would be the last time she would see her homeland. But she has returned several times, the last a lengthy trip with her husband and others. If public-health conditions allow, there might be another return engagement in 2022, she said.
Vietnam may be where she was born, but for Johnston, it is the United States that has won the love and gratitude of her family.
“This is our home,” she said. “This is our country.”
