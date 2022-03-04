A measure patroned by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) to set up an advisory panel on school-health matters has moved through the General Assembly and awaits action by the governor.
The proposal establishes what will be known as the School Health Services Committee, which will include representation from the legislature and general public. The body will focus on issues related to requirements of Virginia school boards to offer health services.
The panel will be required to submit its findings and recommendations to the legislature and governor by Oct. 1 each year.
The bill was passed unanimously by both houses of the General Assembly, but has an expiration date of 2025 and will need to be re-enacted by then if lawmakers decide to keep the panel going on a permanent basis.
State officials estimate the cost of administering the body will be about $28,000 per year, largely for travel expenses of members.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]