After seeing its scope narrowed in the state Senate, a measure to allow residents of apartment buildings to operate child-care facilities gained back a little more flexibility in the House of Delegates.
House members voted unanimously on March 8 in support of a measure by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) to amend the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act and permit child-care facilities in apartment units. That followed earlier, also unanimous, support in the state Senate.
But the original bill has now been amended twice:
• Favola’s measure as submitted would have allowed child-care services by right in all apartment units where other requirements had been met, but the state Senate changed to that effectively give landlords the ability to decide whether or not to permit it.
• A House of Delegates subcommittee changed the Senate’s version of the bill, which had allowed child care only for residents of the same building, removing that restriction.
Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield), who moved that change in a House subcommittee, said she had spoken with Favola, who saw it as a friendly amendment. The bill was then passed out of subcommittee without further discussion on its way to votes in the full General Laws committee and the House of Delegates.
The two houses will now have to reconcile the changes before the measure can receive final approval and move to the desk of Gov. Youngkin.
